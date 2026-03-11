Clapper Rolls Out Clubs Feature, Giving Creators a New Way to Build Communities

The creator-first platform introduces dedicated community hubs where users can gather around shared passions, hobbies, and identities

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clapper, the creator-first short-form video and livestream platform, announced the launch of Clapper Clubs, a new feature that gives users dedicated spaces to connect around shared interests, hobbies, identities, and local communities.

Clapper Clubs are interest-based community hubs designed for discovery and participation. Unlike group chats or algorithmic feeds, Clubs are public-facing spaces where anyone can find, join, and contribute to conversations around the topics they care about.

“Clapper has always been about real people building authentic communities,” said Bita Motiie, Head of Operations at Clapper. “Clapper Clubs takes that a step further by giving creators and users a home base for the communities they want to build.”

What Are Clapper Clubs?

Clapper Clubs are community spaces built around niche passions and shared identity. Users can join existing Clubs or start their own, posting text, photos, and videos to spark real conversations. Each Club allows members to create their own discussion threads, making it easy to engage without shouting into the void of an algorithmic feed.

Key features of Clapper Clubs include:

- Public discovery: Clubs are visible to creators outside your existing community, making it easy to find new people who share your interests.

- Multi-format posting: Members can contribute with text, photos, or videos, giving everyone a way to participate.

- Community-led conversations: Club members can start their own threads, so conversations stay organized and accessible.

- Low-pressure exploration: Users can join a Club to try a new niche with no commitment. Leave anytime.

- Creator-owned spaces: Anyone can start a Club and set the tone for their community.

“We’re seeing creators look for spaces where they can be themselves and connect with people who get them,” said Motiie.

“Clubs give every community on Clapper a home.”

Continuing Momentum

The launch of Clubs follows a period of significant growth for Clapper. During the January 2025 TikTok disruption, Clapper surged to #3 on the App Store, and the platform continues to attract creators looking for a transparent, stable, and community-driven alternative.

Clapper recently introduced built-in editing tools, and the Clubs feature represents the platform’s latest investment in features that prioritize connection over passive consumption.

Early feedback from Clapper's community has been positive.

"I feel the Clubs are going to be an easier way to communicate with like-minded people on particular subjects," said Rockin.Robin540, a verified creator on the platform. "Clubs are different and it feels more personal and community oriented."

Clapper Clubs is now available to all users on iOS and Android.

About Clapper

Clapper is a creator-first short-form video and livestream platform centered on authenticity, community, and empowerment. Founded in 2020 by Edison Chen and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Clapper provides a transparent, open ecosystem for creators to connect, grow, and build meaningful communities.

With millions of users worldwide, Clapper offers short-form video, live streaming, group chats, Clubs, and direct monetization tools, all in a single, ad-free experience.

Join The Club!

Creators can join Clapper today by downloading the app on iOS and Android.

