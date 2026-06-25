Tomes: Happy Birthday America

By State Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville)

What a spectacular time to be an American, to be right in the middle of celebrating the 250th birthday of the greatest nation in the world. And if that's not enough, due to the World Cup, we have people from countries around the planet celebrating with us.

How refreshing it is to hear their enthusiasm and gleeful, positive comments about America. They now see with their own eyes and ears they've been lied to by the media and those who speak so terribly about the United States.

Thank you to our visitors and homegrown patriots who see the bright side of things, and thank you God Almighty for such a wonderful gift you have given us. AMEN!

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which includes Posey County and portions of Vanderburgh County.