Bridgewater Township Middle Brook Pump Station Upgrades

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Bridgewater Township recently closed on a $3.6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to refurbish and improve the Middlebrook Sanitary Sewer Pump Station, a critical component of the Township's wastewater collection and conveyance system.

The project will include site improvements, the installation of new equipment within the existing pump station structure and associated electrical and safety upgrades. These enhancements will modernize the facility and help ensure its reliable operation for years to come.

As infrastructure ages, the risk of equipment failures and emergency repairs increases, potentially leading to sewer backups, system overflows, and environmental impacts.

By upgrading key components of the pump station, Bridgewater Township will improve system reliability, reduce the likelihood of service disruptions, and address potential points of failure within its wastewater collection network. The project will also help minimize the risk of sanitary sewer overflows that can negatively affect local waterways and the surrounding environment.