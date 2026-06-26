Pennsville Sewerage Authority Pump Station #4 Force Main Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Pennsville Sewerage Authority (PSA) recently closed on a $2.1 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace the Pump Station No. 4 Force Main, an important component of the Authority's sanitary sewer system.

The project is part of the Authority's ongoing capital improvement plan to evaluate and upgrade aging infrastructure throughout Pennsville Township. Through this planning effort, the Authority identified equipment and system components that are reaching the end of their useful life, require increasing maintenance, or can be improved to support more efficient operations.

This phase of the capital plan will replace the existing Pump Station No. 4 Force Main to improve system reliability, reduce maintenance needs and costs, and support the long-term performance of the sanitary sewer collection system.