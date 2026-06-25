Bayonne City Lead Service Line Replacement Phase 2

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The City of Bayonne recently closed on a $25 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to implement a citywide Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The project will help bring the city into compliance with DEP's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, which require the identification and replacement of lead service lines throughout the state.

As part of the program, Bayonne will remove existing lead water service lines and replace them with new copper service lines. The project will also address galvanized service lines that are currently, or were previously, connected to lead piping and may continue to contribute lead particles in drinking water.

Lead service lines can pose a significant public health risk when corrosion causes lead to enter drinking water. Replacing aging lead and galvanized service lines is an important step toward reducing potential lead exposure, improving water quality, and protecting public health.

In addition to helping the city meet state regulatory requirements, the project will modernize Bayonne's drinking water infrastructure and enhance the long-term reliability of its water distribution system. These improvements will provide lasting benefits for residents by supporting safer, cleaner drinking water and a more resilient water system for years to come.