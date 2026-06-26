ScreenBeam Wins Two Awards at Higher Ed AV Awards 2026

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

ScreenBeam Flex Named Best Wireless Projection Solution; St. Petersburg College Partnership Recognized as Best Support Project

ScreenBeam has become a non-negotiable part of how we build classrooms and AV spaces at St. Petersburg College” — Kyle Bell, AV Systems Coordinator at St. Petersburg College

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam Inc., a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, today announced it has earned two Gold Awards at the Higher Ed AV Awards 2026. ScreenBeam Flex was recognized as Best Wireless Projection Solution, while ScreenBeam and St. Petersburg College were jointly honored with the Gold Award for Best Support Project.

The Higher Ed AV Awards recognize technologies and projects that deliver meaningful results for colleges and universities. Winners are selected by a panel of higher education AV professionals based on demonstrated impact, innovation, and real-world outcomes.

"Winning Gold for ScreenBeam Flex validates our focus on delivering a reliable, intuitive experience for instructors, students, and IT teams," said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam Inc. "Higher education institutions need solutions that work securely and consistently across diverse learning environments. ScreenBeam Flex helps simplify collaboration while reducing the burden on support teams."

Recognized for Modern Campus Collaboration

ScreenBeam Flex was selected for its ability to support the evolving needs of higher education institutions. With native wireless casting, app-free connectivity, and support for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, and Android devices, Flex enables seamless collaboration across classrooms, lecture halls, meeting spaces, and hybrid learning environments.

Designed for ease of deployment and management, ScreenBeam Flex helps institutions provide a consistent user experience while reducing complexity for IT administrators.

Award-Winning Partnership with St. Petersburg College

ScreenBeam and St. Petersburg College also received the Gold Award for Best Support Project, recognizing a successful deployment that improved classroom technology experiences while simplifying AV management across the institution.

Serving 10 campuses, St. Petersburg College standardized on ScreenBeam to provide faculty and students with a reliable wireless presentation experience while giving IT staff centralized visibility and control through ScreenBeam's Central Management System.

"ScreenBeam has become a non-negotiable part of how we build classrooms and AV spaces at St. Petersburg College," said Kyle Bell, AV Systems Coordinator at St. Petersburg College. "Across 10 campuses, I needed a wireless display solution that faculty could use without a tutorial and that I could manage without driving across the county. The Central Management System gives me full visibility and control from one screen, and the devices themselves just work. In the two years since we standardized on ScreenBeam, it has become one of the most praised technology upgrades we have made. When users ask for more of something, you know you made the right call."

The project helped streamline classroom technology, support more collaborative teaching methods, and reduce the operational challenges often associated with managing AV systems across multiple campuses.

"This award reflects the strength of our partnership with St. Petersburg College and our commitment to customer success," added Ehlenberger. "Our goal is not only to deliver great technology, but to help institutions achieve measurable value through solutions that are easy to use, easy to manage, and built for long-term success."

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam Inc. is the global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, delivering app-free, native casting experiences across education, enterprise, and government environments. Designed for scale, security, and ease of use, ScreenBeam solutions help organizations modernize classrooms and meeting spaces while reducing complexity and support costs.

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