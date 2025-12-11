ScreenBeam Launches New Power over Ethernet (PoE) Adapter for All 1xxx Series Devices

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam Inc., a leader in wireless display and collaboration technology, today announced the release of its new Power over Ethernet (PoE) Adapter, designed to deliver streamlined power and connectivity for all ScreenBeam 1xxx Series devices.

The new PoE Adapter eliminates the need for separate power supplies, enabling AV and IT teams to simplify installations and reduce cable clutter in conference rooms, classrooms, and enterprise environments. By leveraging existing Ethernet infrastructure, the adapter provides a cost-effective and reliable solution for powering ScreenBeam devices while maintaining optimal network performance.

Key Benefits:

Universal Compatibility: Works with all ScreenBeam 1xxx Series wireless display receivers.

Simplified Deployment: Reduces installation complexity by combining power and data over a single Ethernet cable.

Enhanced Flexibility: Ideal for environments where power outlets are limited or inconveniently located.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Built to meet the demands of professional AV and IT deployments.

“This new PoE Adapter is another example of how ScreenBeam goes beyond wireless display,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “We’re committed to delivering solutions that make deployments easier, reduce complexity, and provide IT teams with the flexibility they need to create modern, connected spaces.”

The ScreenBeam PoE Adapter is available now through authorized ScreenBeam resellers and distributors worldwide. For more information, visit www.screenbeam.com.

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions, empowering organizations to create flexible, modern workspaces and classrooms. More than wireless display, ScreenBeam delivers innovative technology that enhances productivity, engagement, and IT efficiency for enterprises and educational institutions globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

