ScreenBeam Launches BrowserCast to Expand Native Wireless Display Connectivity Across All Devices and Networks

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam Inc., a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, today announced the release of BrowserCast, a new feature that dramatically simplifies the casting experience for users in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) environments. BrowserCast enables seamless, app-free screen mirroring from virtually any laptop or tablet device using a web browser, no downloads, extensions, or native casting protocols required.

“BrowserCast is a game-changer for environments where device diversity and network segmentation make traditional casting methods unreliable,” said Mike Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “It’s another step in our mission to provide the most complete, secure, easy-to-use, and compatible wireless display solution available today.”

Simplified Casting for Every User, Every Device

BrowserCast is a simple way for users to get connected and helpful for IT/AV departments to overcome limitations posed by devices or environments that don’t support Miracast, AirPlay, or Google Cast, or are restricted by segmented enterprise networks . Users simply enter the friendly URL displayed on the ScreenBeam home screen into their browser, and they’re ready to cast without installing any apps or extensions.

Key Features of BrowserCast

1. Easy Access: Instructions to access BrowserCast via a URL are prominently displayed on the ScreenBeam home screen.

2. Secure Connection: A PIN validation request ensures secure pairing between the user’s device and the ScreenBeam receiver.

3. Flexible Mirroring Options: Users can choose to mirror a single browser tab, a selected application window, or their entire desktop with optional audio support.

4. Broad Compatibility: Works with popular web browsers including Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox.

5. Enterprise-Grade Network Support: Fully functional in complex network environments with multiple VLANs, allowing casting even when user devices and ScreenBeam receivers reside on separate network segments (e.g., Employee vs. Guest or Staff vs. Student, SSIDs).

Available Across All ScreenBeam Modern Receivers

BrowserCast is available on all ScreenBeam 1000EDU Gen 2 and 1100x series wireless display receivers, ensuring easy connectivity across classrooms, meeting rooms, and enterprise environments. This feature enhances the value of existing ScreenBeam hardware by adding a new layer of compatibility and flexibility for diverse user scenarios.

The Most Complete Native Wireless Display Solution

With the addition of BrowserCast, ScreenBeam now offers the most comprehensive commercial native wireless display platform available—supporting Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, and browser-based casting. This ensures maximum compatibility across all device types and operating systems , while maintaining enterprise-grade security and ease of deployment.

“BrowserCast reinforces our commitment to making wireless display easy to use, easy to deploy, and easy to support,” added Ehlenberger. “Whether you're in a classroom, conference room, or enterprise environment, ScreenBeam delivers a seamless experience for every user.”

About ScreenBeam

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for education and enterprise environments. ScreenBeam pioneered the first Wi-Fi-certified wireless display receiver and continues to innovate with solutions that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement. enable communication and improve safety.

For more information, please visit www.screenbeam.com

