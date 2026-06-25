















Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Independence Day













The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Independence Day holiday from Thursday, July 2, through Monday, July 6, 2026.





Closed Thursday, July 2, through Monday, July 6





Closed Saturday, July 4





Remain Open for the Holiday





"As we celebrate Independence Day and commemorate America's 250th anniversary, I am proud to extend the holiday weekend for our dedicated County staff in recognition of their hard work and service to our community," said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. "I hope our residents and visitors enjoy a safe and meaningful holiday weekend, and I thank our County employees for their continued dedication to serving our community throughout the year."





Additional Service Information

All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branch locations will close on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m. The Leon County Main Library will close on Wednesday, July 1, at 9 p.m. All libraries will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, July 7.





The Solid Waste Management Facility on Apalachee Parkway will close on Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, June 6. The Rural Waste Centers located at Miccosukee, Woodville, and Fort Braden will resume normal operating hours on Sunday, July 5.





Residential waste collection routes will not be delayed. Waste Pro’s holiday schedule can be found at WasteProUSA.com/Leon-County. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at 850-606-1800.





In the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to only use this service to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals, and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151.





For more information, please contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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