











Leon County's Commitment to Excellence Recognized with Eight NACo Achievement Awards













Leon County Government earned eight National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards, bringing its total number of national honors to 126 since 2013 and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in public service.





The NACo Achievement Award program honors outstanding county government programs and practices across the nation, highlighting Leon County's ongoing efforts to set the standard in public service. The awarded programs and projects, ranging from historic preservation to civic education, reflects the County's dedication to enhancing the lives of its residents.





“National recognition like this reflect the County’s commitment to finding innovative solutions that improve the lives of residents every day,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “From enhancing services to strengthening our community, these award-winning programs demonstrate what local government can achieve when it remains focused on delivering meaningful results.”





This year, Leon County earned the following Achievement Awards for exceptional programs and services:





World Athletics Cross Country Championships, in the category of Community and Economic Development

Miccosukee Community Center Revitalization , in the category of Arts, Culture, and Historic Preservation

Family Resource Centers , in the category of Children and Youth

Road Closure Response & Awareness Platform , in the category of Civic Education and Public Information

Mental Health Matters – Peer Support Program , in the category of Personnel Management, Employment, and Training

Volunteer Management Training Series – Volunteerism Reimagined , in the category of Volunteers

Building Safer Infrastructure Through Unified Engineering Standards: Leon County’s Infrastructure Engineering Standards and Guidelines Manual , in the category of County Resiliency: Infrastructure, Energy, and Sustainability

Shaping Growth Together: Leon County-Tallahassee Comprehensive Plan Update Multi-Phase Public Engagement Strategy, in the category of Planning









“This national recognition reflects Leon County’s strong culture of innovation, service, and commitment to the residents we serve,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “Achieving and sustaining this level of excellence is only possible because of the dedication of our County employees and the continued leadership and support of our County Commission.”





The NACo Achievement Awards recognize innovative county programs, services and initiatives that strengthen local government and enhance services for residents. This recognition underscores Leon County's dedication to excellence and continuous pursuit of innovative solutions to community challenges.





For more information, contact Nicki Hatch, Assistant to the County Administrator, at HatchN@LeonCountyFL.gov / 850-606-5300, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov / 850-606-5300.





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About the National Association of Counties

NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government, exercise exemplary leadership in public service and optimize county and taxpayer resources. Founded in 1935, NACo represents more than 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees.