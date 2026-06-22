











Leon County Expands Fall Lineup with Three Additional Headlining Shows At The Adderley Amphitheater This Fall









Leon County Government is proud to announce a spectacular lineup of headlining acts at the Adderley Amphitheater this fall. The seasonal schedule includes rock titan Gov't Mule and reggae pioneer Ziggy Marley performing on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, for a co-headlining performance. The Jubilee Music Festival III, featuring gospel powerhouse Tye Tribbett, will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, award-winning artist Common will perform with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Opening Nights, followed by the return of alternative rock leaders The Revivalists on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.





Led by Grammy Award-winning guitar legend, songwriter and producer, Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule has spent three decades galvanizing a global fanbase with organic, improvisational rock. Over a career spanning more than 20 studio and live albums, the Grammy-nominated group has built an unshakable reputation as titans of rock music. Their most recent studio album, "Peace…Like A River," showcases their signature blend of American music and flexible artistic interplay. Sharing the stage is Ziggy Marley, a nine-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has infused the reggae genre with funk, blues and rock. As a master storyteller, his mindful songcraft explores issues ranging from environmental awareness to social injustice, returning consistently to the transformative power of love.





The Jubilee Music Festival III, presented in partnership with the Family Worship & Praise Center (FWPC) Community Development Corporation, features multi-Grammy, Soul Train, and Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett. Tribbett is globally celebrated for his high-energy, contemporary style that has redefined modern gospel music. A versatile singer, songwriter, and choir director, he seamlessly blends powerful, message-driven lyrics with infectious urban praise and worship rhythms to deliver an inspiring, uplifting live experience. Special guests for the festival lineup will be announced at a later date.





Presented by in partnership with Opening Nights at Florida State University, this headlining performance brings award-winning artist and former Florida A&M University student Common to the Capital City. Uniting one of hip-hop’s most thoughtful lyricists alongside the powerhouse energy of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to perform iconic works like "Be" and "Like Water for Chocolate," continues the momentum of Leon County’s past successful local symphonic collaborations. Beyond his musical achievements, Common has established himself as a versatile force across the creative landscape as an accomplished actor ("Selma," "John Wick: Chapter 2") and a New York Times bestselling author. His most recent project, "The Auditorium, Vol. 1," further solidifies his enduring legacy, earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album.





The Revivalists, an acclaimed eight-piece rock 'n' roll collective from New Orleans, are celebrated for their high-energy live prowess and a distinct blend of soulful, roots-driven alternative rock. Driven by pedal steel guitar, horns, and a dual-drummer rhythm section, the band broke into the global spotlight with their double-platinum anthem, "Wish I Knew You." Recognized as premier festival main-stage headliners, they deliver a powerful sonic experience, combining infectious melodies with deep, captivating storytelling that continues to earn them a fiercely loyal worldwide following. Their return to the Adderley Amphitheater brings a catalog of celebrated fan favorites and a magnetic stage presence that showcases why they remain one of the most dynamic live bands in the country.





Ticket Information:

Prices include all fees before taxes.

Gov't Mule and Ziggy Marley to Perform Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026 at noon.

P1 Reserved (Sections 200 and 300): $99.91

P2 Reserved (Sections 100 and 400): $94.28

P3 General Admission Lawn: $65.06

The Jubilee Music Festival III Featuring Tye Tribbett to Perform on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026 at noon.

P1 Reserved (Sections 200 and 300): $73.56

P2 Reserved (Sections 100 and 400): $55.63

P3 General Admission Lawn: $37.71

Common with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to Perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Tickets on sale now at TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com

P1 Reserved (Sections 200 and 300): $99.81

P2 Reserved (Sections 100 and 400): $88.63

P3 General Admission Lawn: $52.78

The Revivalists to Perform on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026 at noon.

P1 Reserved (Sections 200 and 300): $94.28

P2 Reserved (Sections 100 and 400): $73.56

P3 General Admission Lawn: $59.43

Find upcoming events, venue information and artist details at TheAdderleyAmphitheater.com, the official resource for show information and AXS, the venue’s only authorized ticket seller.





For destination information, visit VisitTallahassee.com.





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About The Leon County Division of Tourism/Visit Tallahassee: The Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee) is the official destination marketing organization charged with marketing Tallahassee-Leon County as a premier leisure, business and sports destination through direct sales, advertising, public relations, sports and visitor services. As the Capital of Cross Country, Tallahassee-Leon County is home to the internationally recognized cross country course at Apalachee Regional Park, the host for the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships. In 2025 Tallahassee-Leon County welcomed 2.6 million visitors who generated $1.4 Billion in economic impact and accounts for more than 12,000 people employed in our community in the tourism & hospitality industry. For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com or call toll free 800-628-2866. Engage with Visit Tallahassee on Facebook and Instagram or visit us at the Leon County Visitor Information Center and Gift Shop located in Cascades Park at 414 E. Bloxham Street, Suite 115, Tallahassee, FL 32301.





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