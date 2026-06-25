Analyst1 Releases Version 2.15.0 with Powerful New Filtering, CrowdStrike Integration, and Enhanced Security

Analyst1 - Threat Intelligence Platform

New release delivers intuitive intelligence filtering, expanded EDR integration capabilities, and critical security updates for cyber threat intelligence teams.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyst1, a leading cyber threat intelligence platform, today announced the general availability of version 2.15.0, bringing significant advances in intelligence filtering, a new CrowdStrike Endpoint Security integration, and a range of analyst experience improvements designed to help security teams work faster and more precisely.

Introducing Precise Filters: Intelligence Discovery at Any Scale

The centerpiece of the 2.15.0 release is Precise Filters, a reimagined intelligence search and filtering experience built to match the complexity of real-world analyst workflows. Precise Filters allow teams to start with a simple filter set and expand it into highly targeted, multi-layered collection requirements—without requiring any query language knowledge.

Existing filters and saved views carry forward automatically. The feature is available across intelligence collections, dashboards, publication drafts and templates, API keys, and users, making it a platform-wide upgrade to how analysts interact with intelligence data and find what matters most.

New CrowdStrike EDR Integration Expands Detection and Response Workflows

Analyst1 2.15.0 introduces a native integration with CrowdStrike Endpoint Security, enabling security teams to automatically export indicators, manage IOC actions, and ingest CrowdStrike alert activity as indicator hit statistics. Key capabilities include:

• Export SHA256 file hash, domain, IPv4, and IPv6 indicators directly to CrowdStrike

• Configure CrowdStrike actions, host groups, severities, and platform targeting

• Remove indicators in CrowdStrike IOC Management previously created by Analyst1

• Support for Commercial, EU, and GovCloud CrowdStrike environments

Data Expiration Controls Now Active

The Data Expiration Timeframe (Days) setting is now fully functional for supported indicator feeds and Custom Indicator API Sources. This feature helps organizations maintain cleaner, more relevant indicator collections by automatically removing reporting sources that have not updated or referenced an indicator within a configurable timeframe.

“With 2.15.0, we’re giving analysts the tools they need to work at the speed of the threat,” said Michael Wenger, Director of Product at Analyst1. “Precise Filters and the CrowdStrike integration reflect our ongoing commitment to building a platform that removes friction and delivers intelligence where it matters most.”

Additional Platform Improvements

Version 2.15.0 also includes a range of enhancements across the platform:

• API v2 now includes sensor endpoints, expanding support for sensor-related workflows

• Dashboard cards can now be created with precise filters through an updated chart selection workflow

• Administrators can manage when indicators are marked as active or inactive

• Security updates include PostgreSQL upgraded to 18.3 and Chromium updated to address multiple CVEs

Availability

Analyst1 version 2.15.0 is available now. Existing customers can access full release notes and documentation at docs.analyst1.com. For questions, contact your account manager or reach out to support@analyst1.com.

About Analyst1

Threat intelligence often gets stuck between insight and action. Analyst1 is the Operationalized Threat Intelligence Platform built to close that gap. It automatically structures data, links it to assets and vulnerabilities, and tailors views for each role. Integrated with SIEM, ticketing, and vulnerability systems, Analyst1 orchestrates workflows and automates trusted actions, helping organizations reduce response time from days to minutes.



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