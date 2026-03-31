Analyst1 Named to Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic Fastest-Growing Companies List for Third Consecutive Year

Analyst1 - Operationalized Threat Intelligence Platform

Recognition highlights sustained growth and continued innovation in threat intelligence operations

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyst1, a leader in operationalized threat intelligence, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic Fastest-Growing Companies List for the third consecutive year. This recognition underscores Analyst1’s continued momentum, consistent growth, and commitment to helping organizations move from intelligence to action faster than ever before.

The Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic list honors the most successful privately held companies across the region, ranking them based on revenue growth over two years. Earning a place on the list for three years running reflects Analyst1’s sustained expansion and the increasing demand for platforms that enable organizations to operationalize cyber threat intelligence across teams.

“Being recognized by Inc. for the third year in a row is a direct reflection of our team’s focus on delivering real outcomes for our customers,” said Scott Messick, Co-Founder and CEO of Analyst1. “Security teams are under immense pressure to act quickly and confidently. Our mission has always been to reduce the time between detection and response—what we call ‘Minutes to Mitigation’—and this recognition reinforces that we’re helping organizations do exactly that.”

Analyst1’s platform is designed to unify intelligence, systems, and teams into a single operational workflow. By automating key parts of the threat intelligence lifecycle and integrating directly with existing security tools, Analyst1 enables organizations to eliminate manual processes, reduce response times, and act on intelligence with confidence.

Over the past year, Analyst1 has continued to expand its platform capabilities, including enhancements to automation, intelligence correlation, and BYO-AI functionality—allowing customers to securely leverage artificial intelligence within their intelligence workflows while maintaining full control over data governance.

The Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic list represents companies across industries that are driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the regional economy. Analyst1’s continued inclusion reflects both its business performance and its role in advancing cybersecurity operations for some of the world’s most demanding organizations.

About Analyst1

Threat intelligence teams often struggle to bridge the gap from insight to action. Analyst1 is the Centralized Threat Intelligence Platform designed to resolve this issue. It automatically organizes threat data, links it to your assets and vulnerabilities, and customizes views for different roles. Analyst1’s centralized layer streamlines workflows and automates reliable actions by integrating with SIEM, ticketing, and vulnerability management systems. From Fortune 500 financial institutions to national security agencies, enterprises trust Analyst1 to unify their defenses, significantly reducing their response time from days to minutes.



Analyst1 Platform

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