Analyst1 Releases Version 2.14.0, Expanding Automation, Integrations, and Intelligence Workflows

Analyst1 - Operationalized Threat Intelligence Platform

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyst1 today announced the release of Version 2.14.0 of its threat intelligence platform, introducing new capabilities designed to scale intelligence production, strengthen integrations, unify vulnerability visibility, flexibly adapt intelligence collection to unique mission needs, and accelerate intelligence-driven operations.

The release introduces Publication Templates, enabling teams to create consistent, repeatable reporting workflows. Analysts can generate consistent, structured publications, reuse templates, preview finished products, and leverage AI-powered summaries for intelligence references—all within a seamless experience—reducing manual effort while improving output quality.

Additionally, Analyst1 expands its data modeling flexibility with custom indicator discovery from text, allowing teams to define, detect, and create indicators from unstructured data. With contextual extraction controls, pattern-based identification, and validation logic, analysts can tailor intelligence collection to their specific operational needs—unlocking the ability to “collect anything” while maintaining structure and confidence.

To further unify intelligence and operations, new integrations with Qualys and Wiz automatically ingest vulnerability data and translate it into correlated, actionable asset intelligence. These integrations provide real-time visibility into exposure, continuously mapping vulnerabilities to assets and CVEs—ensuring analysts maintain an accurate, up-to-date view of exposure across their environment.

Analyst1 is also introducing the first phase of API v2.0, delivering expanded programmatic control, fine-tuning of requests and responses, scoped API key management, and enhanced developer usability to support scalable integrations across the security stack.

Additional enhancements include:

- ASN and CIDR filtering for faster IP intelligence analysis

- Integration with Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence (MDTI), Flashpoint Ignite Alerts and Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) Cyber Threat Intelligence Program (CTIP)

- Platform-wide usability and performance improvements driven by customer feedback

Version 2.14.0 also includes security updates addressing multiple CVEs and stability improvements across the platform.

“This release is about unlocking scale without sacrificing precision,” said Michael Wenger, Director of Product at Analyst1. “Security teams are constantly balancing speed, consistency, and adaptability. With publication templates, we’re enabling teams to produce intelligence faster and more consistently. With Wiz and Qualys integrations, we’re grounding that intelligence in real-time vulnerability context. And with custom indicator discovery from text, we’re giving teams the flexibility to collect and structure exactly what matters to them. This is about giving analysts the power to move at the pace of the threat landscape—without losing control or clarity. We’re continuing our mission to enable organizations to move from intelligence to action in minutes.”

About Analyst1

Threat intelligence teams often struggle to bridge the gap from insight to action. Analyst1 is the Operationalized Threat Intelligence Platform designed to resolve this issue. It automatically organizes threat data, links it to your assets and vulnerabilities, and customizes views for different roles. Analyst1’s centralized layer streamlines workflows and automates reliable actions by integrating with SIEM, ticketing, and vulnerability management systems. From Fortune 500 financial institutions to national security agencies, enterprises trust Analyst1 to unify their defenses, significantly reducing their response time from days to minutes.



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