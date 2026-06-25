FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 23, 2026) — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) joined with veterans, local leaders and residents to dedicate the Laurel Veterans Memorial on Saturday.

The memorial is located at Conwell Cemetery and pays tribute to veterans from Laurel who served their country in times of war and peace.

Leising talked about the importance of veterans and highlighted legislation the Indiana Senate has worked on to help veterans, including a new law making totally disabled veterans eligible for a 100% deduction on homestead property taxes.

According to 2023 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Franklin County is home to over 1,500 veterans, roughly 9% of the county's population. The county ranks in the top 10 for largest veteran populations in Indiana.

"It is important to honor our local veterans any chance we get. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to keep our country safe, and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts and sacrifices," Leising said. "I will continue to work for veterans and ensure our state government provides them with the support and respect they deserve."

Leising encourages residents of Senate District 42 to contact her with any questions or comments they may have. Leising can be reached by filling out a "Contact Me" form online at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Leising or by phone at 800-382-9467.

LEISING HELPS DEDICATE VETERANS MEMORIAL: State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) speaks with a local veteran at the dedication of the Laurel Veterans Memorial on Saturday, June 20. Leising spoke about the importance of honoring veterans and highlighted what the Indiana Senate is doing for them.

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State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) represents Senate District 42,

which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties,

and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498



