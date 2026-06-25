Raatz Roundup: Protecting Hoosiers from Foreign Adversaries

By State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond)

Submitted for use on June 25, 2026

Word Count: 287

As your state senator, keeping our state safe and secure from foreign adversaries like Iran, China and Russia who wish to do us harm is one of my top priorities.

To stop our enemies from trying to infiltrate our state, I supported several bills this year to protect Hoosiers.

Senate Enrolled Act 256 prevents hostile countries from buying any land in Indiana. The law also requires agents from these foreign adversaries that threaten American interests to register with the Indiana Attorney General and fully disclose funding sources, expenditures and political activities within the state.

SEA 256 builds on House Enrolled Act 1183 from 2024, which banned foreign adversaries from buying Hoosier farmland.

I also supported Senate Enrolled Act 185, which protects Hoosiers from consuming dangerous chemicals added to vaping products from our adversaries. China sells these vaping products to Americans but bans many of the dangerous chemicals in their own country. This law will stop these dangerous chemicals from hitting the market in Indiana.

As we approach the 2027 session, I will continue to work with my fellow lawmakers to find ways to ensure our state is protected from our foreign adversaries and the American way of life is kept secure.

As always, I encourage constituents to reach out to me with any questions or concerns by filling out a "Contact Me" form on the IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Raatz website or by calling my office at 800-382-9467.

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State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) represents Senate District 27, which includes

Henry, Union and Wayne counties, and portions of Franklin County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



