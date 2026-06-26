Netpeak Hosts E-commerce Expert Panel for U.S. and European Brands

DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The marketing agency Netpeak invites e-commerce brands from the U.S. and Europe to join its free online meetup, “ E-Commerce MythBusters: Scale Profit, Not Just Revenue. ” The event is scheduled for June 30.Experts from Netpeak, Google, Levanta, and Amazon marketplace backgrounds will share practical insights on AI, budget allocation, profitability, and sustainable growth. Netpeak's team has helped global brands, including Puma, Bosh, and Haggies, improve marketing performance across multiple markets.Speakers:Alyona Grytsuk, Startup Mentor & CEO, Netpeak InternationalCyril Kuznetsov, Head of Marketplace Promotion, Netpeak (ex-Amazon)Ruslana Kumantsova, Account Executive, New Business Sales, GoogleGreg Potts, Senior Director of Partnerships, LevantaDuring the 60-minute expert panel, speakers will debate how to uncover new opportunities and scale profit — not just revenue.The myths they’ll challenge:“AI will solve targeting problems automatically.”“The best product naturally wins the market.”“Revenue growth is proof that marketing is successful.”“The same strategies work at every stage of growth.”“Increasing the budget is the fastest path to better results.”The panel will unpack why these beliefs persist, where they break down, and what e-commerce brands should focus on instead.Who Should Attend?E-commerce founders and Сhief Marketing Officers. Identify costly assumptions and learn about a budget allocation framework tailored to their growth stage.Performance and marketing teams. Gain an audit checklist providing a detailed look at which channels are profitable and which are not.Marketing leads. Find an answer when the numbers stop adding up between acquisition, conversion, and retention, and receive an explanation of which reporting gaps causing that.Event DetailsWhat: Netpeak’s “E-Commerce MythBusters: Scale Profit, Not Just Revenue” Expert PanelWhen: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m ET.Where: Online. Use the link to register:About NetpeakNetpeak is a marketing partner for ambitious growth backed by proven results. They deliver a full spectrum of marketing solutions — from strategy to click and bring expertise across diverse marketing landscapes, rapid service scalability, and flexible engagement models to empower clients to optimize their marketing, embrace a data-driven culture and grow.

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