Netpeak Hosts an Expert Panel for B2C Pet Product Brands in the U.S. and Europe

The marketing agency Netpeak announced an online meetup titled “Marketing Pet Brands: Strategy, Marketplaces, Ads — What Scales Profit?”

CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The marketing agency Netpeak announced an online meetup titled “ Marketing Pet Brands: Strategy, Marketplaces, Ads — What Scales Profit? ” for pet product manufacturers in the U.S. and Europe. The event will take place on April 16. Attendees will gain insights into scaling their pet marketing and revenue growth tactics.Speakers:• Cyril Kuznetsov, Head of the Marketplace Growth Department at Netpeak• Daria Markova, Strategist at Netpeak• Eugenia Kuzmina, PPC Specialist at NetpeakDuring the 60-minute expert panel, speakers will discuss the strategies that successful pet brands use to stand out in a crowded market, as well as how they turn Amazon, direct-to-consumer (DTC), and paid traffic into a predictable profit system. The speakers will also address several important issues for pet product brands:• Competing in an overcrowded pet care market and why branding is important• How to сompete with major brands on Amazon and use the latest updates to your advantage• Building a scalable marketing system and how to choose campaigns to allocate budget to• What creative and advertising tactics are working best right now for pet brands• What metrics actually matter and how to measure brand awareness and long-term impactThe central theme of the meetup will be the importance of empathy in marketing to pet owners.“You need to achieve a balance between empathy and technology. A simple formula is at work here: empathy creates desire and trust, while technology removes risk and provides the "right to buy,” says Daria Markova, strategist at Netpeak. “Strategically, it is important not to make technology the main character. In strong campaigns, the hero is a person and their emotional needs, while technology is a reliable tool or assistant”.This meetup is useful for pet care businesses that struggle with low margins, SKU failure, and price pressure, and that don't know how to grow. Speakers who have helped Purina, Cats Joys, PetLoc8, and Kormotech with marketing will share methods for achieving the following:• Higher margins per SKU• Increased branded search share• Scalable ad budgets without profit erosion• Predictable monthly revenueWhat: Netpeak’s “Marketing Pet Brands: Strategy, Marketplaces, Ads — What Scales Profit?” Expert PanelWhen: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 12:00–1:00 p.m.Where: Use the link to register: https://netpeak.us/sessions/marketing-pet-brands/ About NetpeakNetpeak is a global marketing agency and long-term partner for mid-size and enterprise businesses looking to optimize marketing performance and drive sustainable growth. Operating internationally, Netpeak serves clients across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Australia.

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