Netpeak Named Finalist in Google Ads Impact Awards 2025 for Data Innovation

Digital marketing agency recognized for an AI-driven system that unified data and delivered business growth for global SaaS platform

DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netpeak US , as a part of the global company Netpeak, has been named a finalist in the Data Innovation category at the Google Ads Impact Awards 2025. This event marks a significant recognition for the global marketing agency’s innovative approach to campaign optimization.The Google Ads Impact Awards recognize agencies that use AI and data to achieve real business results for their clients. The Data Innovation category is one of the most challenging categories in the competition, as it showcases not only proficiency with Google tools but also the ability to apply complex AI models to manage advertising campaigns effectively.Netpeak advanced to the finals with a case for ME-QR, a global SaaS platform operating in more than 40 countries. The platform faced a common but critical challenge in digital advertising: Standard Google Ads tools showed “conversions,” but there was no clear understanding of how much actual revenue the business was generating from its advertising spend.To solve this problem, Netpeak built an AI system that unified all data — from Google Ads to payment systems. This comprehensive integration allowed the algorithm to see not just clicks but the full user journey. The system provides a complete view of how advertising campaigns translate into actual business revenue.The results were significant for ME-QR. The client reduced operational costs by automating campaign management across 40-plus countries while achieving profit growth. The AI-driven approach eliminated the need for manual campaign adjustments across multiple markets and ensured that advertising spend was optimized based on actual revenue dataThis case demonstrates how AI can help businesses not only better understand their audience but also turn that understanding into effective business outcomes.Netpeak continues to deepen its expertise in AI-driven marketing solutions, testing new tools and approaches to ensure client campaigns become true growth drivers for their businesses.For more information about Netpeak, visit netpeak.us About NetpeakNetpeak US is part of the global marketing agency Netpeak, which has been operating since 2006 and has a presence in more than 10 countries. Netpeak is a long-term partner for mid-size and large businesses seeking to optimize their marketing and growth. The agency supports partners through every step of their marketing development, taking care of strategy, change implementation, analytics and ensuring peak cost efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.