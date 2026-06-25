Two Games, Two Players, Two $100,000 Wins in Five Days

Lotto America Jackpot Remains Third Largest in Game’s History

JACKSON, MISS. – Lightning struck twice for Mississippi Lottery players this week as two separate $100,000 prizes were won in just five days—one through Powerball and another on a scratch-off ticket.

The first six-figure win came from the Saturday, June 20th Powerball drawing. A ticket purchased at Fast Stop 7 in Laurel matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. Thanks to the $1 Power Play add-on, that prize doubled to $100,000. The ticket remains unclaimed, meaning someone in the Laurel area could be carrying around a six-figure surprise.

Then, on Wednesday, June 24, another Mississippi Lottery player stepped forward to claim a $100,000 top prize on the $5 Money Bags scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Keith’s Superstore #196 in Poplarville.

The winner described themselves as an occasional lottery player and said the purchase was completely unplanned. With an extra $20 to spare after filling up, the player asked for four $5 scratch-off tickets. The retailer selected four Money Bags tickets, and a couple scratches later, the routine gas stop turned into a $100,000 payday.

Lotto America Jackpot Reaches 136 Consecutive Drawings Without a Jackpot Winner

The Lotto America jackpot continues its impressive run. No ticket matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday’s Lotto America drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $30.8 million for the Saturday, June 27th drawing. The estimated cash value is $13.94 million.

The upcoming drawing marks the 136th consecutive roll since the Lotto America jackpot was last won in August 2025 in South Dakota, making it one of the game’s longest jackpot runs in recent years. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Lotto America tickets are $1 with the option to add the $1 All-Star Bonus to multiply your non-jackpot winning prize or EZ-Match for another $1 for a chance to win instantly.

For more information about Mississippi Lottery games and promotions, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official App.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $489 million with an estimated cash value of $220.9 million Saturday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $348 million, with an estimated cash value of $157.5 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $190,000.

6.25.26