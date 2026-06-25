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Update: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

 

*** UPDATE***

 

After further investigation, it was determined that Michael Marshia had been operating the Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol. Marshia was subsequently arrested and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on July 14th, 2026, at 0800 hours.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2003377                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle

STATION: St Albans                               

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2026 / 2015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

ACCUSED: Michael Marshia

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Marshia

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 28th, 2026, at approximately 20:15 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on VT Route 36 in the town of Fairfield. Michael Marshia was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. Marshia was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

 

Trooper Bodey Towle

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

 

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Update: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

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