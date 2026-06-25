Update: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI
*** UPDATE***
After further investigation, it was determined that Michael
Marshia had been operating the Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol.
Marshia was subsequently arrested and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on July 14th, 2026, at 0800 hours.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:
26A2003377
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/28/2026 / 2015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
ACCUSED: Michael Marshia
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Marshia
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 28th, 2026, at approximately 20:15 hours,
Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on VT Route
36 in the town of Fairfield. Michael Marshia was identified as the operator of
the motor vehicle. Marshia was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for
non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
Trooper Bodey Towle
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.