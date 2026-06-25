Update: St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

*** UPDATE*** After further investigation, it was determined that Michael Marshia had been operating the Motor Vehicle under the influence of Alcohol. Marshia was subsequently arrested and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on July 14th, 2026, at 0800 hours. STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A2003377 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle STATION: St Albans CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 05/28/2026 / 2015 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 36 ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear ACCUSED: Michael Marshia AGE: 63 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Michael Marshia AGE: 63 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2017 VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota VEHICLE MODEL: Camry DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end INJURIES: Non-life-threatening HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 28th, 2026, at approximately 20:15 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a crash located on VT Route 36 in the town of Fairfield. Michael Marshia was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. Marshia was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. Trooper Bodey Towle Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

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