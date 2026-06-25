Resurfacing project to start next week on Boone County Route CC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Boone County Route CC between U.S. Route 63 and Route V is set to get underway next week.

Starting as early as Monday, June 29, weather dependent, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to resurface Route CC beginning at U.S. Route 63 and moving east to Boone County Route V in Sturgeon. One lane is expected to remain open with flaggers directing motorists through the work zones.

No work is scheduled to take place between noon on Thursday, July 2, and 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6, to minimize impacts to holiday travel.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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