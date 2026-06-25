Vyrian Incorporated Renews ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation for Electronic Component Testing

Strategic Partnership Enables Vyrian to Offer HP Products and Leverage HPE's Renowned Partner Ready Program vyrian-ISO17025-certificate At Vyrian, our AS6081-certified lab in Houston, TX, is fully equipped to ensure that every component we ship meets the highest industry standards.

Vyrian's ANAB-accredited in-house testing laboratory helps customers source hard-to-find components faster, with independently verified quality.

When customers are qualifying a new supplier, accreditation removes the guesswork. That's the standard we hold ourselves to.” — Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales, Vyrian Incorporated

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vyrian Incorporated , an independent distributor of obsolete, end-of-life, and hard-to-find electronic components, has renewed its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), following a successful third-party laboratory audit. The renewed certificate (AT-3396) is valid through June 24, 2027, and covers the AS6171 Detection of Suspect/Counterfeit Parts Accreditation Program — a standard built specifically for laboratories testing electrical, electronic, and electromechanical components.For customers sourcing hard-to-find or obsolete components, supplier qualification is never a formality. ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation means Vyrian's testing laboratory has been independently verified for technical competence — covering everything from external visual inspection and X-ray fluorescence to decapsulation, solderability, and electrical testing. Because testing happens in-house, customers get faster turnaround without compromising on verification. There is no waiting on a third-party lab. Components are tested, qualified, and ready to ship quicker — which is exactly what procurement teams under deadline pressure need."Our customers operate in environments where every hour counts, and they're constantly under pressure to deliver on tight timelines. By keeping testing and quality control in-house, we remove the bottlenecks that slow everyone else down, giving our customers the quick-turn responsiveness they need to keep their own missions on schedule. That's not just faster service; it's a partnership that helps them move at the speed their work demands." — Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales, Vyrian IncorporatedTo view Vyrian's full accreditation certificate and scope, visit our quality & compliance page . For more information, contact us directly

Vyrian is a global electronic components distributor

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