Vyrian Incorporated Renews ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation for Electronic Component Testing
Strategic Partnership Enables Vyrian to Offer HP Products and Leverage HPE's Renowned Partner Ready Program
Vyrian's ANAB-accredited in-house testing laboratory helps customers source hard-to-find components faster, with independently verified quality.
For customers sourcing hard-to-find or obsolete components, supplier qualification is never a formality. ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation means Vyrian's testing laboratory has been independently verified for technical competence — covering everything from external visual inspection and X-ray fluorescence to decapsulation, solderability, and electrical testing. Because testing happens in-house, customers get faster turnaround without compromising on verification. There is no waiting on a third-party lab. Components are tested, qualified, and ready to ship quicker — which is exactly what procurement teams under deadline pressure need.
"Our customers operate in environments where every hour counts, and they're constantly under pressure to deliver on tight timelines. By keeping testing and quality control in-house, we remove the bottlenecks that slow everyone else down, giving our customers the quick-turn responsiveness they need to keep their own missions on schedule. That's not just faster service; it's a partnership that helps them move at the speed their work demands." — Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales, Vyrian Incorporated
To view Vyrian's full accreditation certificate and scope, visit our quality & compliance page. For more information, contact us directly.
Sath Sivasothy
Vyrian, Inc.
+1 866-874-0598
sath@vyrian.com
Vyrian is a global electronic components distributor
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