Global Memory Shortage Worsens with AI Demand as Vyrian Expands Supply of HBM, DRAM, NAND, and SSD Solutions

With ISO 17025 labs in Houston and Hong Kong, AS6171 inspection, and AI sourcing, Vyrian secures HBM, DRAM, NAND, and SSD supply with speed and confidence.

In a normal market, availability and price are the primary questions. In this market, the real question is whether the inventory is both accessible and trustworthy.” — Sath Sivasothy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vyrian, a global semiconductor and electronic components distributor specializing in shortage, obsolete, and hard-to-find material, today announced expanded support for customers navigating the rapidly tightening global memory market. The current shortage is being driven by a structural shift in demand from AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise servers, with industry analysts reporting that capacity is being reallocated toward high-bandwidth memory, high-capacity server DRAM, and enterprise SSDs at the expense of broader conventional memory supply.The shortage is no longer isolated to high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators. Current market data shows that the pressure is spreading across DRAM, NAND Flash, SSDs, eMMC/UFS, DDR, LPDDR, server RDIMMs, and other categories used in PCs, servers, industrial systems, embedded platforms, storage products, and lifecycle-extension programs. IDC has described the situation as an unprecedented memory-chip shortage with effects that could persist well into 2027, while TrendForce projects conventional DRAM contract prices to rise 58–63% quarter over quarter in 2Q26 and NAND Flash contract prices to rise 70–75% quarter over quarter during the same period.Vyrian is actively supporting requirements across major memory manufacturers including Micron, SanDisk, SK hynix, and Samsung, covering both high-bandwidth memory used by hyperscalers and AI infrastructure builders, as well as non-HBM memory products required by OEMs, contract manufacturers, enterprise buyers, and industrial customers. The company’s model combines direct global manufacturer access, disciplined open-market procurement, and AI-enabled sourcing agents that continuously scan fragmented supply channels to identify availability that traditional procurement routes may miss.What differentiates Vyrian in this environment is the company’s ability to combine speed of access with speed of validation. Through its testing and logistics hubs in Houston and Hong Kong, Vyrian can move quickly from sourcing to technical review, helping customers reduce exposure to counterfeit, refurbished, or nonconforming material before shipment. The company’s ISO 17025-certified laboratory capabilities and AS6171-based inspection processes are particularly important in a shortage cycle where scarcity, urgent demand, and price escalation increase the risk profile of open-market purchasing.“Memory has become one of the defining supply-chain constraints of the AI era,” said Sath Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian. “Customers are no longer looking only for someone who can quote a part number. They need a partner that can locate supply globally, understand the risk behind that supply, validate material quickly, and support urgent production schedules without compromising quality. Vyrian’s unique recipe is the combination of global manufacturer-direct access, disciplined open-market sourcing, AI-powered market intelligence, and fast laboratory validation in Houston and Hong Kong.”The pressure on memory supply is being reinforced by demand from AI training, AI inference, and emerging agentic AI workloads. SK hynix has stated that as AI evolves from large-model training to real-time inference across service environments, memory demand is expanding across both DRAM and NAND Flash, while Micron has cited a strong demand environment and tight industry supply in its fiscal 2026 results. In parallel, the AI infrastructure buildout is also tightening adjacent categories, including Intel CPU requirements for server, PC, and AI-related deployments, where recent reporting has highlighted rising server CPU average selling prices and stronger CPU demand.Vyrian’s global team of more than 100 professionals supports urgent spot buys, shortage programs, obsolete memory requirements , and broader constrained-component sourcing strategies. For customers building around scarce memory platforms, Vyrian can also assist with adjacent components such as Intel CPUs where required, helping procurement teams address more complete bill-of-material challenges rather than isolated line items.“In a normal market, availability and price are the primary questions,” Sivasothy added. “In this market, the real question is whether the inventory is both accessible and trustworthy. That is where Vyrian’s model is especially relevant. We can source globally, move quickly, and bring rigorous testing into the process before customers commit critical production builds to constrained material.”About VyrianVyrian is a global semiconductor and electronic components distributor focused on shortage, obsolete, and hard-to-find material. The company supports OEMs, contract manufacturers, enterprise customers, and industrial buyers through a combination of global sourcing, structured procurement, open-market access, testing, and logistics capabilities. With operations spanning the United States, Hong Kong, and global supplier networks, Vyrian helps customers locate constrained components, validate authenticity, and support time-sensitive production requirements.

Vyrian is a global electronic components distributor

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