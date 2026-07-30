AI Demand Pushes Beyond GPUs as MLCC Supply Tightens; Vyrian Strengthens Quality-Assured Sourcing

At Vyrian, our AS6081-certified lab in Houston, TX, is fully equipped to ensure that every component we ship meets the highest industry standards. Vyrian, an independent distributor of electronic components

As AI server buildout tightens MLCC supply, Vyrian helps manufacturers source authentic components through ISO-certified quality processes and in-house testing.

Speed cannot come at the cost of authenticity. When parts are hard to find, verification is what protects the customer's build” — Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales, Vyrian Inc

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is changing what the electronics industry has to build. AI servers use far more multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, than regular servers do. As more of these servers are built, MLCCs and other basic parts are getting harder to buy. Lead times have grown, and many buyers are now looking beyond their usual suppliers to keep production moving.That shift brings a new problem. When buyers go outside their normal channels to find scarce parts, they are more likely to run into fake or out-of-spec components. For companies that build aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial products, a single bad part can ruin a whole assembly. Vyrian helps customers work through these conditions. The company sources parts through a global supplier network, an ISO-certified quality system, and its own in-house testing lab. It also offers 24-hour quotes, flexible payment terms for qualified customers, and dedicated account managers. The aim is straightforward: help manufacturers get real, tested parts without long delays.“When supply gets tight, the pressure to take whatever is available goes up. That is exactly when checking parts matters most,” Sath Sivasothy, VP of Sales at Vyrian. “If a customer needs a hard-to-find part, we make sure it is real and tested in our own ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs along with quick shipping.”AI is pulling demand well past processors and into the rest of the parts list. Vyrian stays focused on helping customers lower that risk through trusted sourcing, careful quality checks, and responsive support.For more information, visit Vyrian’s quality & compliance page or contact us directly About VyrianVyrian is a global independent distributor of electronic components headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company helps OEMs, EMS providers, and manufacturers source authentic electronic components through a global supplier network, rigorous quality inspection processes, and responsive procurement support.

Vyrian is a global electronic components distributor

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