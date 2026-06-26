From AI Software to Everyday Devices: iFLYTEK Brings Practical AI to Australia

iFLYTEK AI-Powered Devices iFLYTEK AINOTE AIR 2 and AINOTE 2 iFLYTEK Smart Translator iFLYTEK HOMTURE AI Magic Frame

New intelligent note-taking, translation and smart home devices bring practical AI to Australian professionals, students, travellers and families.

People don’t necessarily need more technology in their lives—they need technology that genuinely helps simplify everyday life.” — Rachel Cao, Regional Sales Manager at iFLYTEK Australia.

AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life, Australians are increasingly asking a simple question: how can AI make everyday tasks easier, rather than simply adding another layer of technology?While much of the AI conversation has centred on chatbots and software, global AI company iFLYTEK is taking a different approach—bringing AI directly into purpose-built devices designed to solve everyday challenges.The company has launched four AI-powered products in Australia: the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 , iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 , iFLYTEK Smart Translator and HOMTURE AI Magic Frame The launch reflects iFLYTEK’s broader vision of making artificial intelligence more accessible through dedicated devices designed for real-world use, rather than AI as an end in itself.For many Australian professionals, students and families, managing growing volumes of information has become one of the biggest challenges of modern digital life. Meetings generate transcripts, notebooks fill with handwritten ideas, conversations take place across multiple languages, and digital content continues to accumulate—creating increasing digital clutter.iFLYTEK believes AI can help simplify those everyday tasks.Turning Meetings into Actionable InformationModern workplaces generate more information than ever before—but organising it remains one of the biggest frustrations for many professionals.The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 are designed to help professionals, students and knowledge workers capture, organise and retrieve information more efficiently.Users can record meetings, digitise handwritten notes and organise printed documents within a single workspace. AI-powered transcription, handwriting recognition and intelligent document management automatically transform information into structured, searchable content—helping users spend less time managing information and more time acting on it.Communicating Across Languages with ConfidenceAs international travel and cross-border business continue to grow, multilingual communication has become part of everyday life for many Australians.The iFLYTEK Smart Translator delivers fast, real-time translation across multiple languages, helping users communicate more naturally and confidently during business meetings, while travelling and in everyday conversations.Rather than relying solely on smartphone apps, the dedicated device provides a fast, reliable and intuitive way to overcome language barriers wherever communication matters most.Bringing AI Beyond ProductivityArtificial intelligence is increasingly extending beyond workplace productivity and becoming part of everyday living.The HOMTURE AI Magic Frame combines a premium digital display with AI-powered photo enhancement and intelligent content management, helping families organise, display and share their digital memories in more meaningful ways.The device reflects a broader shift in consumer technology, where AI is becoming less about novelty and more about improving everyday experiences and strengthening human connections.A Different View of AI AdoptionRather than asking people to adapt to new software, iFLYTEK is embedding AI into purpose-built devices designed around specific everyday needs.From AI-powered note-taking and multilingual communication to connected home experiences, the company’s Australian product range reflects a broader shift in consumer technology—embedding intelligence into devices that feel intuitive, accessible and genuinely useful.“We’re seeing AI move beyond curiosity towards everyday adoption,” Rachel Cao said.“People want technology that fits naturally into the way they already work and live. That’s where we believe dedicated AI devices can deliver the greatest value.”AvailabilityThe iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2, iFLYTEK Smart Translator and HOMTURE AI Magic Frame are now available in Australia through selected Harvey Norman stores, Amazon Australia, eBay Australia and the official iFLYTEK Australia online store.Recommended retail pricing:• HOMTURE AI Magic Frame — AUD $299• iFLYTEK Smart Translator — AUD $739• iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 — AUD $899• iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 — AUD $1,099About iFLYTEKFounded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a global artificial intelligence company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing, machine translation and AI-powered productivity technologies.Its intelligent software and devices help millions of people around the world communicate, learn and work more effectively by applying artificial intelligence to real-world needs.

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