iFLYTEK Launches AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 Across Australia, Bringing Smarter Note-Taking to Modern Work

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and AINOTE Air 2 help professionals and students capture, organise and revisit information across meetings, lectures and everyday work. iFlYTECK AINOTE 2 E-ink Tablet iFlYTECK AINOTE Air 2 E-ink Tablet iFLYTEK AINOTE_AI Search iFLYTEK AINOTE_Voice to Text

New AI-powered E Ink notebooks help professionals and students capture conversations, organise information and stay focused in meetings and lectures.

The goal isn’t to help people take more notes. It’s to help people stay fully present while AI quietly organises everything in the background.” — Rachel Cao, Regional Sales Manager, iFLYTEK Australia

AUSTRALIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every meeting generates ideas. The challenge is turning those ideas into action.From client meetings and project workshops to university lectures and strategy sessions, Australians are generating more information than ever—but much of it is still buried inside recordings, scattered across notebooks or forgotten after the meeting ends.As AI becomes part of everyday work and learning, the challenge is no longer simply recording information—it’s making that information easier to organise, revisit and act upon.That’s the thinking behind the Australian launch of the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 , two intelligent E Ink notebooks designed to help professionals spend less time managing notes and more time using them.Rather than replacing the notebook, the AINOTE series reimagines note-taking for the way people work today.When Meetings Finish, Work ContinuesA meeting may only last an hour, but the work it creates often continues long after it ends. Professionals regularly spend valuable time replaying recordings, rewriting handwritten notes and piecing together action items from multiple sources.The AINOTE series is designed to simplify that process. Users can write naturally on the paper-like E Ink display while conversations are recorded simultaneously. AI then converts speech into searchable transcripts, links recordings with handwritten notes and organises information into structured records that can be searched, reviewed and shared whenever needed.Instead of searching through multiple notebooks or replaying long recordings, users can quickly find key decisions, follow-up tasks and important discussions—all within a single workspace.Whether preparing for a client presentation, reviewing meeting outcomes or revisiting lecture notes, the experience is designed to make information easier to manage long after the meeting has ended.Designed for the Way Australians Work TodayAs hybrid work, flexible workplaces and distributed teams become increasingly common across Australia, professionals are constantly moving between boardrooms, cafés, home offices, hospitals, universities and construction sites. Ideas move across emails, messaging apps, notebooks and digital documents, making it harder than ever to keep information organised.The AINOTE series has been designed with this reality in mind. By combining natural handwriting with AI-powered transcription, handwriting recognition and intelligent note organisation, the devices bring together multiple workflows into one distraction-free workspace. Rather than asking users to adapt to another productivity platform, AINOTE fits naturally into the way people already work.It is designed for professionals who rely on accurate information every day—including business leaders, project managers, consultants, healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, legal professionals and university students.Why E Ink Makes a DifferenceWhile many digital devices compete for attention through notifications, social media and entertainment apps, the AINOTE series takes a different approach. Its paper-like E Ink display is designed for focused thinking.Comfortable for extended reading and writing sessions, the display creates a distraction-free environment for reviewing reports, annotating documents, brainstorming ideas and taking notes.For professionals who spend hours reading documents or attending meetings, that simplicity can be just as valuable as the AI technology working behind the scenes.Two Devices for Different Ways of WorkingAlthough sharing the same intelligent note-taking platform, the two devices are designed to support different work styles.iFLYTEK AINOTE 2The AINOTE 2 features a 10.65-inch E Ink display and is designed for professionals managing larger volumes of information across meetings, projects and documents. Ideal for reviewing reports, annotating PDFs, managing research and documenting client meetings, it provides a dedicated digital workspace for capturing ideas, organising knowledge and staying on top of follow-up tasks.iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2For professionals who work on the move, the AINOTE Air 2 delivers the same intelligent note-taking experience in a lighter and more portable design. Its 8.2-inch display makes it ideal for consultants travelling between client meetings, university students moving between lectures, sales professionals visiting customers and remote workers looking for an intelligent notebook that fits seamlessly into everyday work.More Than Digital Note-TakingThe AINOTE series is designed to support the entire lifecycle of information—from capturing ideas to organising knowledge and taking action. With AI-powered meeting transcription, speech-to-text conversion, handwriting recognition, document annotation, intelligent search and secure fingerprint protection, it creates a smarter way to capture and manage information throughout the day.Instead of simply storing notes, the devices help transform conversations into structured knowledge that can be searched, organised and revisited whenever it’s needed.As AI becomes part of everyday work, the challenge is no longer capturing information—it is making information easier to use.The AINOTE series reflects iFLYTEK’s vision of practical AI: technology designed not to replace human thinking, but to help people think more clearly, stay focused and work more effectively.AvailabilityThe iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 and iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 are available in Australia through selected Harvey Norman stores, eBay Australia and the official iFLYTEK Australia online store.Recommended retail pricing:• iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 — AUD $899• iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 — AUD $1,099About iFLYTEKFounded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a global artificial intelligence company specialising in intelligent speech, natural language processing, machine translation and AI-powered productivity technologies.By combining proprietary AI models with purpose-built hardware, iFLYTEK develops intelligent solutions that help people communicate more effectively, learn more efficiently and work more productively across education, business and everyday life.

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