Homture Introduces AI Photo Frame, Bringing Still Photos to Life

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The AI-powered digital photo frame transforms everyday photographs into lifelike memories and is now available across Australia.

The AI Magic Frame brings subtle movement to meaningful photographs, helping families experience treasured memories in a more vivid and personal way.” — Rachel Cao, Regional Sales Manager, iFLYTEK Australia

AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homture has announced the Australian launch of the Homture AI Magic Frame , a 10.1-inch AI-powered digital photo frame that transforms still photographs into subtle animated memories. Now available through the iFLYTEK Australia online store, the frame combines intelligent image technology with elegant home design to offer families a new way to preserve, share and experience life’s most treasured moments.As Australians increasingly embrace AI in everyday life, demand is also growing for home technology that offers more personal and meaningful experiences. Rather than simply displaying static images, the AI Magic Frame uses artificial intelligence to add natural, subtle movement to selected photographs, creating a more immersive viewing experience while preserving the authenticity of the original image.The Homture AI Magic Frame is available now at a recommended retail price of AUD $299, with an introductory promotional price of AUD $269.Bringing Memories to Life Through AITraditional digital photo frames display a rotating collection of static images. The Homture AI Magic Frame is designed to go a step further by transforming everyday photographs into lifelike animated memories.Whether displaying family portraits, childhood photographs or favourite travel moments, the frame applies AI-generated motion effects that gently animate selected images while maintaining their original appearance and emotional character. The result is a viewing experience that helps familiar memories feel more vivid, personal and engaging.From a family portrait to a meaningful moment shared with someone special, the AI-powered animation offers a new way to reconnect with the people, places and experiences captured in treasured photographs.Designed for Meaningful Gifting and Everyday LivingThe Homture AI Magic Frame is designed for both personal use and thoughtful gift giving. By bringing cherished photographs to life, it offers a unique gift for birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, anniversaries and other special occasions, while also serving as an elegant addition to everyday home living.For families living apart, the frame provides a meaningful way to stay connected through shared memories. It is equally suited to grandparents wanting to keep up with growing families, couples celebrating important milestones, or anyone looking for a more engaging way to display life’s favourite moments.Combining Intelligent Technology with Elegant DesignDesigned to complement modern living spaces, the Homture AI Magic Frame features a premium 10.1-inch display, intuitive setup and refined aesthetics that blend naturally into the home. Rather than focusing solely on technology, the product has been developed to create a seamless user experience where AI enhances the emotional value of every photograph.By combining sophisticated artificial intelligence with thoughtful industrial design, the AI Magic Frame reflects Homture’s commitment to developing technology that enriches everyday life through practical and meaningful innovation.Bringing AI into Everyday Home LifeBuilding on its expertise in artificial intelligence, Homture continues to expand beyond productivity-focused technologies into lifestyle products that combine innovation with everyday practicality. The AI Magic Frame reflects the company’s vision of making AI more accessible through products that are intuitive, emotionally engaging and designed for modern homes.Rather than replacing the meaning of a photograph, the AI Magic Frame is designed to help people rediscover treasured memories through subtle animation and repeated viewing, demonstrating how AI can create more personal and emotionally engaging experiences in everyday life.Australian AvailabilityProduct: Homture AI Magic FrameDisplay: 10.1-inch digital displayRecommended Retail Price: AUD $299Introductory Promotional Price: AUD $269Available from: iflytekau.comAbout HomtureHomture is an AI home technology brand dedicated to creating intelligent products that help people preserve, share and experience meaningful memories. The Homture AI Magic Frame combines digital photo display, family photo sharing, old-photo restoration and AI-generated animation to deliver a new way of bringing treasured photographs to life in the home.

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