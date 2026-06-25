Corsight Expands Operational Intelligence for Investigations and Human-Centered Decision Making

Face Prompt combines natural-language search with Facial Intelligence to help teams quickly identify potential matches and generate investigative leads.

Corsight Platform Release 1.5.0 expands investigative intelligence and operational safeguards, helping organizations identify, assess, and act with confidence.

Organizations are collecting more video than ever before, making it harder to find the information that matters. Release 1.5.0 helps teams uncover leads faster and make better-informed decisions.” — Kai Mizrahi, VP Product at Corsight AI

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corsight AI today announced the availability of Release 1.5.0, introducing new capabilities designed to help organizations transform video into actionable operational intelligence. The latest release expands investigative workflows with Face Prompt, a new natural-language search capability. It also enhances the transparency, governance, and operational insight organizations need to make faster, more informed decisions.

Organizations across law enforcement, public safety, transportation, critical infrastructure, and commercial environments face a common challenge. They must process overwhelming volumes of video data while making accurate decisions under increasing time pressure. When critical information remains hidden within that data, investigative leads can be missed, response times delayed, and potential threats overlooked. The new release addresses this challenge by helping teams uncover investigative leads faster while strengthening the safeguards that support operational oversight and human review.

Turning Descriptions into Investigative Intelligence

Investigations rarely begin with a clear image. More often, teams start with fragmented information, witness descriptions, partial observations, or limited intelligence.

Face Prompt transforms descriptive information into operational intelligence. Users can begin with a simple natural-language description, such as "older man wearing a blue hat and sunglasses", and leverage Corsight's Facial Intelligence capabilities to identify potential matches across both live and post-event historical datasets. From there, teams can uncover where the individual appeared, detect recurring patterns, and understand proximity to other persons of interest. The capability reveals intelligence that would otherwise remain hidden within large volumes of collected data, helping investigators connect relationships and patterns that manual review often misses.

Face Prompt changes how investigators interact with video evidence. It helps teams surface relevant information faster, reduce manual review time, and accelerate investigative workflows.

Initially available within investigative environments, the capability supports evidence discovery and lead generation. It does so while maintaining appropriate operational controls and oversight.

Strengthening Human Oversight and Operational Confidence

As Facial Intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into critical operations, organizations require more than accurate identification. Operational environments where decisions carry real-world consequences demand visibility into system outputs, stronger governance controls, and tools that support informed human decision-making.

The release introduces a new quality assessment indicator that clearly identifies face matches that may require additional human review. By providing greater transparency into image and signature quality, operators can better assess results and make more informed operational decisions. This helps ensure human oversight is applied where it matters most.

In addition, the platform now includes expanded role-based permissions and granular administrative controls. Organizations can define precisely which users can modify watchlist configurations and adjust retention policies for persons of interest. As operational environments become increasingly complex, organizations require more sophisticated safeguards. Those safeguards must provide the flexibility to meet unique operational, governance, and compliance requirements.

Together, these enhancements provide a stronger governance framework for organizations operating in high-stakes environments. They help ensure that Facial Intelligence remains transparent, accountable, and guided by human judgment.

"Organizations are collecting more video than ever before, but finding the information that matters most is becoming increasingly difficult," said Kai Mizrahi, VP Product at Corsight AI. "This release helps teams uncover leads faster, better evaluate results, and operate with the safeguards they need. Our goal is simple: help customers make better decisions from the information they already have."

Corsight's Facial Intelligence platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to support public safety, protect critical infrastructure, enhance investigations, and improve operational outcomes in some of the world's most demanding environments. Built to perform in real-world conditions, the platform enables organizations to uncover intelligence that would otherwise remain hidden within vast amounts of video data.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI is a global leader in Facial Intelligence technology, helping organizations transform video into operational intelligence. Trusted by law enforcement, transportation authorities, critical infrastructure operators, public venues, healthcare organizations, and commercial enterprises worldwide, Corsight enables teams to identify, assess, and act in real time and retrospect. Built for real-world conditions and designed with privacy, transparency, and accountability at its core, Corsight helps organizations protect people, assets, and communities through better decisions.

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