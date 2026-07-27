AI Is Transforming Frontline Policing Across the UK - Essex Police Is Leading the Way

Live facial recognition van, Essex Police UK

A recent Live Facial Matching deployment by Essex Police resulted in dozens of arrests and more than 100 positive interventions without a single false positive.

Technology should help officers make better decisions, not create more work. Essex Police has shown how reliable Facial Intelligence can improve confidence, effectiveness, and public safety.” — Rob Watts, President of Corsight AI.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As UK policing looks to embed Artificial Intelligence across forces, Essex Police is demonstrating the measurable operational impact AI can deliver on the frontline. Since redeploying Live Facial Matching deployment following the UK’s National Physical Laboratory evaluation, the force has screened more than 353,000 faces across 22 deployments, generating 173 positive alerts, 143 positive interventions, 57 arrests, and zero false positives.

The deployment marks a shift from traditional manual methods of identification. Previously, officers relied on reviewing CCTV footage after an incident or identifying individuals in person on the street. Department data indicates that the 143 positive interventions achieved during this deployment period would not have been feasible under the former ad hoc approach.

Following the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL) evaluation, Essex Police redeployed Corsight’s Facial Intelligence technology across its Live Facial Recognition (LFR) program. Since redeployment, officers have conducted 22 operational deployments, screening more than 353,000 faces during public policing operations, helping protect the people of Essex..

The technology utilized in the program was provided by Corsight AI. According to the force, the system is designed to provide officers with reliable, real-time operational intelligence, enabling them to identify persons of interest more confidently and make faster, better-informed decisions in the field.

"Technology should help officers make better decisions, not create more work," said Rob Watts, President of Corsight AI. "Essex Police's operational results show what happens when Facial Intelligence is built for real-world conditions. Officers can act with greater confidence, communities experience fewer unnecessary interactions, and policing becomes both more effective and more proportionate."

The results are particularly significant when viewed alongside the College of Policing's published guidance, which discusses an acceptable false positive rate of approximately 1 in every 1,000 faces scanned during live facial Matching deployments. Across more than 353,000 faces screened, Essex Police recorded zero false positives while operating at a threshold setting of 55, demonstrating the confidence officers can place in operational alerts during live deployments.

Proponents of the system state that the deployment represents a broader transition toward intelligence-led policing. The automated matching capability is intended to provide immediate context to frontline officers, reducing the administrative time required to manually verify potential matches during ongoing operations.

As Police AI UK works to accelerate the responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence across UK forces, Essex Police provides a practical example of what successful implementation can achieve. The deployment demonstrates how independently evaluated AI can be integrated into existing policing operations with clear human oversight, delivering measurable improvements in officer productivity, confidence, and public safety without creating additional operational burden.

"Deploying Live Facial Recognition isn't just about introducing new technology, it's about ensuring it's implemented responsibly, transparently, and within the legal framework that protects the public. When those foundations are in place, police forces can adopt AI with confidence, strengthening operational effectiveness while maintaining the highest standards of governance and public trust." - Tony Porter OBE QPM LLB, Chief Privacy Officer, Corsight AI, and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner

Essex Police intends to continue its operational use of Live Facial Matching as part of its ongoing strategy to locate individuals with outstanding warrants and gather timely intelligence during active investigations.

The deployment reinforces the growing role of independently validated Artificial Intelligence in modern policing. Essex Police’s results demonstrate how forces can move beyond isolated technology trials and embed operational intelligence into everyday policing, delivering measurable improvements in arrests, officer productivity, public safety and confidence.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI is a global leader in Facial Intelligence, transforming video into operational intelligence that helps organizations identify, assess, and act with confidence. Trusted by law enforcement, public safety agencies, critical infrastructure operators, transportation networks, and enterprises worldwide, Corsight enables reliable real-time and forensic identification in the most challenging real-world conditions while maintaining a privacy-first, governance-led approach to responsible AI deployment.

For more information, visit www.corsight.ai.

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