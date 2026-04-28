Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino Strengthens Gaming Security with Proactive Identification of Restricted Individuals

Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino

Corsight AI enables early detection and real-time alerts, helping prevent unauthorized access while preserving a seamless guest experience

“Corsight’s system allows our security team to identify restricted individuals before they even reach the casino entrance, giving us time to respond while keeping the experience smooth for our guests.” — Security Manager at Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino, a premier hospitality and gaming destination in Northern Cyprus, has enhanced its security operations by deploying Corsight AI’s Face Intelligence platform to proactively identify restricted individuals before they reach the casino floor.

Operating a high-volume environment where guests move continuously between hotel and gaming areas, the resort faced a critical challenge: ensuring strict enforcement of entry restrictions without disrupting the guest experience. Previously, restricted individuals were often identified only upon arrival at the casino entrance or cash desk, leaving limited time for response and increasing the risk of operational disruption.

By implementing Corsight’s solution across its existing camera infrastructure, the resort transformed its approach from reactive to proactive. The system analyzes live video streams from the hotel lobby and surrounding areas, automatically matching faces against the Grand Sapphire predefined watchlist. When a restricted individual is detected, security teams receive immediate alerts, enabling them to act before the individual reaches the casino floor.

This shift to early detection aligns with a broader industry need to prevent access by banned or high-risk individuals across multiple entry points, a challenge faced by casinos worldwide.

As a result of the deployment, Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino has strengthened both its security posture and operational efficiency. Security teams now benefit from real-time situational awareness, faster response times, and reduced disruption on the gaming floor. At the same time, legitimate guests experience a smooth, uninterrupted environment, preserving the high-end experience the resort is known for.

“Corsight’s system allows our security team to identify restricted individuals before they even reach the casino entrance,” said the Security Manager at Grand Sapphire Resort & Casino. “This gives us valuable time to respond appropriately while keeping the experience smooth for our guests.”

Corsight’s Face Intelligence platform is designed for complex, real-world environments such as busy casino floors, where lighting conditions, movement, and partial face visibility can challenge traditional systems. By delivering reliable performance in these conditions, the platform enables security teams to detect threats early and act with confidence.

Beyond immediate threat prevention, the solution supports broader operational goals shared across the gaming industry: reducing risk, maintaining compliance, and protecting both revenue and reputation while ensuring a welcoming environment for guests.

About Corsight AI

Corsight transforms video into actionable intelligence, enabling teams to identify, assess, and act in real time and during investigations, even in the most challenging conditions.

Built for real-world environments, crowds, low visibility, poor-quality footage, and partial occlusion, Corsight delivers reliable intelligence that helps reduce time to case resolution.

Trusted by law enforcement and critical infrastructure worldwide, Corsight meets the highest standards of performance and compliance, including ISO 42001, ISO 27001 and others.

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