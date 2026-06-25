EDMO Launches Email Doc Extractor to Automate Admissions Document Processing

EDMO Launches AI Email Doc Extractor

The new automation tool helps admissions teams reduce administrative workload, improve accuracy, and accelerate application processing.

Admissions teams shouldn't spend hours managing email attachments. Email Doc Extractor automates document processing and record matching, helping institutions move faster and more accurately” — Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , an AI-powered enrollment automation company, today announced the launch of its Email Doc Extractor , a new solution designed to automate the extraction, classification, and routing of applicant documents received through admissions email inboxes to the university’s CRM.Admissions teams across higher education institutions continue to face growing volumes of email-based applications and supporting documents such as transcripts, statements of purpose, recommendation letters, identity proofs, and resumes. These documents are typically received as email attachments and require manual downloading, sorting, and mapping into student records inside CRM, creating a significant operational burden and increasing the risk of delays and errors.EDMO’s Email Document Extractor addresses this challenge by intelligently monitoring designated admission teams’ inboxes and automatically extracting incoming attachments in real time. The system identifies document types, classifies them into document categories using AI-driven models, and maps each file to the correct applicant record within the institution’s CRM or student information system.The solution supports common file formats, including PDF, Word documents, and image files, etc. and can be configured to align with institutional workflows and document requirements. Once processed, documents are securely synced to the applicant’s profile, enabling admissions teams to instantly review, access, or download files without manual intervention.To ensure transparency and operational control, Email Doc Extractor includes configurable dashboard alerts that notify teams of successful processing, errors, or failures as they occur. This provides real-time visibility into document flow and system performance.By eliminating repetitive administrative tasks associated with email-based document handling, EDMO enables enrollment teams to improve processing efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and focus more on applicant engagement and decision-making.“Admissions teams spend a significant portion of their time manually managing email-based document workflows,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “Email Doc Extractor is built to remove that friction. By automating extraction, classification, and record matching, we help institutions process applications faster and with greater accuracy while improving the overall applicant experience.”EDMO Email Doc Extractor integrates seamlessly with existing CRM and admissions systems, allowing institutions to adopt the solution without requiring major infrastructure changes.The launch reflects EDMO’s broader mission to modernize enrollment operations through AI-driven automation and intelligent workflow orchestration across the admissions lifecycle.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and more than $10 million in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments, helping universities work smarter without needing to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, Pennwest University, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

EDMO's Email Doc Extractor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.