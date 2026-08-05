Turn1 Launches Premium Carbon Fiber Parts for 2026 Motorcycle Models, Expanding Performance Upgrade Lineup

Turn1 Expands Carbon Fibre Portfolio

The expanded lineup brings lightweight carbon-fiber upgrades to flagship superbike and middleweight sportbike platforms from Ducati, Aprilia, BMW, and Yamaha.

This launch reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality carbon-fiber parts with precise fitment and a true performance-focused finish.” — Ashish Fernando, Co-Founder, Turn1

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turn1 , a premium motorcycle carbon-fiber brand, announced new model-specific carbon-fiber upgrades for select 2025 and 2026 Ducati, Aprilia, BMW, and Yamaha motorcycle models.The new collections include lightweight carbon fiber upgrades for Ducati’s Panigale V4 and V4S, Aprilia’s RSV4 and RS 660, BMW’s S1000RR, and Yamaha’s YZF-R1 and YZF-R6, with model-specific components engineered for precise fitment, reduced weight, durability, and race-inspired styling.With these additions, Turn1 now serves riders across flagship superbike and middleweight sportbike segments. The new collection reinforces the company’s focus on premium carbon-fiber upgrades for high-performance motorcycles.The new collections are intended for riders seeking a sport-inspired appearance, reduced component weight, and a premium finish without requiring permanent changes to the motorcycle.“These motorcycles represent some of the most iconic performance platforms in the world,” said Ashish Fernando, Co-founder, Turn1. “Riders investing in machines like the Panigale V4, RSV4, S1000RR, and Yamaha R1 expect premium components that match the engineering excellence of the bike itself. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality carbon-fiber parts with precise fitment and a true performance-focused finish.”Turn1’s carbon-fiber components are designed as model-specific replacements and upgrades, with collections featuring parts such as fairings, fenders, huggers, tank covers, side panels, winglets, heat shields, exhaust covers, and other performance-oriented accessories. Many of the components are engineered as direct bolt-on replacements that use factory mounting points, helping simplify installation while maintaining model-specific fitment.The new collections are made from genuine carbon fiber and feature a UV-protective clear coat for long-lasting durability and appearance. The collections are intended for both street and track applications, supporting riders who use their motorcycles in performance-oriented environments.The launch also strengthens Turn1’s growing presence among owners of premium motorcycles, including Ducati, Aprilia, BMW, and Yamaha performance models.The new collections are available now through the company’s website. For more information, visit https://turn1.co/ About Turn1Turn1 is a premium brand of carbon fiber motorcycle parts designed for riders who value performance, precision engineering, and motorsport-inspired aesthetics. The company provides lightweight carbon fiber upgrades for leading sport motorcycles, helping riders enhance handling, reduce weight, and elevate the visual character of their machines.

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