EDMO Launches Advisor Copilot for AI-Powered University Admissions

EDMO Launches AI admissions advisor chatbot, Advisor Copilot

EDMO’s new tool helps enrollment teams prioritize high-intent applicants, automate personalized outreach, and guide students through every enrollment stage.

Enrollment teams need more than automation. They need intelligent systems that identify intent, prioritize the right applicants, and guide students through enrollment.” — Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , a SAAS company offering enrollment automation solutions for higher education, recently launched Advisor Copilot , an AI admissions advisor chatbot designed to help enrollment advisors optimize enrollment operations, improve application completion rates, and deliver more proactive admissions support.Built specifically for universities and colleges, Advisor Copilot acts as an AI Admissions Assistant that helps enrollment teams track applicant progression, identify high-intent prospects, and automate timely outreach based on student behavior and application status.As institutions manage growing application volumes and increasingly complex enrollment pipelines, admissions teams often struggle to consistently engage applicants at the right moment. Delayed follow-ups, incomplete submissions, and limited visibility into applicant intent can slow down enrollment outcomes and impact conversion rates.Advisor Copilot continuously analyzes applicant activity, submission status, portal interactions, and engagement signals to identify where students are in the enrollment journey and determine the next best action required to move them forward. Based on real-time insights, the tool enables enrollment teams to trigger personalized reminders, follow-ups, and application guidance that encourage students to complete pending requirements and stay on track throughout the admissions process.Advisor Copilot also helps enrollment teams prioritize likely-to-enroll students by surfacing actionable insights into application readiness, engagement trends, and conversion likelihood. Through integrations with CRM platforms such as Salesforce and Slate, Advisor Copilot synchronizes applicant records, communication history, and workflow updates across institutional systems, enabling a more connected and efficient admissions process.“Enrollment teams today need more than just automation. They need intelligent systems that can identify applicant intent, prioritize the right students, and proactively guide applicants through the enrollment process,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO. “Advisor Copilot helps institutions streamline admissions workflows by combining AI-driven insights, personalized outreach, and automated next-step guidance to create a more efficient and responsive enrollment experience.”Key benefits of Advisor Copilot include:- Real-time visibility into applicant progression and enrollment pipelines- AI-powered personalized outreach and automated follow-ups- Intelligent prioritization of high-intent applicants- Automated reminders for incomplete applications and pending submissions- CRM integrations with platforms like Salesforce and Slate- Improved application completion and enrollment conversion rates- Reduced manual workload for admissions and enrollment teamsThe launch of Advisor Copilot further strengthens EDMO’s commitment to building AI-powered enrollment solutions that help higher education institutions streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive better enrollment outcomes across the admissions lifecycle.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and more than $10 million in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle. Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments—helping universities work smarter without needing to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

EDMO Launches AI admissions advisor chatbot, Advisor Copilot

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