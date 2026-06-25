Insightpro by Qi Sun Wins Bronze in A' Software Design Awards

Insightpro

AI Education Analytics Platform Recognized for Advancing Educational Equity Through Intelligent Data Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Insightpro by Qi Sun as a Bronze winner in the Software Design category. This recognition acknowledges the platform as an exemplary work within the field of software design. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized international competition, and the Software Design category is regarded as a meaningful platform for honoring thoughtful contributions to the software industry. Insightpro is an AI education analytics platform that bridges the gap between complex institutional data and frontline decision-making in higher education. This achievement positions the work among a selection of designs evaluated for their creativity, practicality, and professional execution.The recognition of Insightpro holds relevance for educators, administrators, and the wider software community working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and education. Higher education environments are frequently described as data-rich but insight-poor, with complex tools creating barriers for staff who lack technical training. Insightpro addresses this challenge by lowering the technical bar for data analysis, enabling all members of an institution to collaborate on timely interventions. By aligning with current trends in cognitive load theory and learning sciences, the platform reflects evolving standards in human-centered software design. Its practical benefit lies in helping institutions ensure that no student is overlooked due to administrative delays.Insightpro distinguishes itself through intelligence-driven visuals, predictive risk forecasting, and a smart agent that automates report generation. The predictive engine is trained on anonymized historical student data to support high-accuracy risk forecasting, while the recommendation model is grounded in cognitive load theory to optimize information density for educators. The platform integrates scaffolding and spaced repetition principles into automated strategies, translating intelligent insights into human-centered academic pathways. Developed through qualitative action research, including semi-structured interviews and weekly meetings with university administrators, the design identified data isolation as a key hurdle and responded with an intelligent narrative model. This research-based framework prioritizes cognitive clarity over raw metrics while maintaining data privacy.The recognition of Insightpro within the A' Software Design Award may encourage further exploration of evidence-based design approaches that serve educational equity. The project demonstrates how administrative capacity can be transformed into proactive student support strategies for institutions worldwide. This acknowledgment serves as motivation to continue developing solutions that make advanced technology accessible to non-technical users. It also reinforces the value of combining learning sciences with intelligent systems in future software projects.About Qi Sun the DesignerQi Sun is a product designer based in the United States of America who focuses on combining learning sciences with human-computer interaction. She uses her design expertise to transform complex information into simple and clear visual stories that anyone can understand. By integrating intelligent systems into her work, she simplifies difficult tasks and identifies important patterns to help users make better decisions. Sun has received international recognition for her design contributions and continues to develop solutions that help organizations work more effectively while making advanced technology accessible to society.About Qi Sun the StudioQi Sun is a product designer who focuses on making advanced technology easier for everyone to use. She believes that the true value of artificial intelligence lies in how it is designed to help people in their daily work. Beyond making complex data easy to understand, her designs use smart tools to automate repetitive tasks and help users spot important risks early. By creating clear and intuitive interfaces, she bridges the gap between technical power and human needs, turning sophisticated systems into helpful partners that simplify collaboration. Ultimately, Qi Sun is dedicated to using design to make smart technology feel more human, inclusive, and effective for organizations worldwide.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Software Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in functionality, user interface efficiency, security measures, scalability potential, integration capabilities, performance optimization, code quality, cross-platform compatibility, and user experience design. The recognition also considers the inclusion of advanced technologies, adherence to software standards, and impact on industry evolution. Designs receiving this distinction reflect notable technical characteristics combined with thoughtful creative skill and careful attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges work that offers meaningful quality of life improvements and contributes positively to industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Software Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes software designers, developers, design agencies, companies, and brands operating within the software design industry. Through participation, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their software design capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, software industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://software-award.com Interested parties may learn more about Insightpro, view its design details, and discover more about its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award. Additional information and contact opportunities are available through the official listing. The page offers a comprehensive overview of the platform and its development.

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