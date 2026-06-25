PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO TASTING DAYS RETURN TO AUSTRALIA

Tasting days Australia

From today through autumn, consumers will be able to discover this European cured ham through free samples at Harris Farm Markets and Woolworths stores

CARPEGNA, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is returning to Australian stores with a new calendar of Tasting Days, organised as part of the project “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”.The in-store promotions will take place in selected Harris Farm Markets and Woolworths stores, giving Australian consumers the opportunity to discover and taste one of Europe’s finest PDO cured hams directly at the point of sale.Each participating store will host a branded promotional desk where shoppers will be able to receive information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, its history, its production method and the meaning of the PDO quality mark. Free samples will also be offered, allowing visitors to appreciate the product in its purest form and experience its soft texture, delicate sweetness and distinctive aromatic notes.The Tasting Days are designed to create a direct encounter between Australian consumers and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, highlighting the values that make it a unique European specialty: certified origin, traceability, traditional craftsmanship and an unmistakable taste profile.For the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, the initiative represents an opportunity to further strengthen the product’s presence in Australia, a market where consumers continue to show interest in premium European food products with a clear origin and authentic heritage.The full list of participating stores and the complete calendar of Tasting Days are available on the official project website https://gemham.eu/en-au/tasting-days/ Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method.The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status—symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

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