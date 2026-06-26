PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO BRINGS THE AUTHENTIC TASTE OF EUROPE TO SUMMER FANCY FOOD 2026

Summer Fancy Food

At stand 2900-2902, visitors will be able to discover the authentic taste of this European cured ham through dedicated tastings and the art of hand-slicing

CARPEGNA, ITALY, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpegna (Pesaro-Urbino), June 2026 - “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” is set to take centre stage at Summer Fancy Food in New York, one of North America’s leading specialty food trade shows and a key meeting point for buyers, distributors, importers and food industry professionals from around the world.From 28 to 30 June 2026, the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will participate in the event as part of “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, the campaign co-funded by the European Union to promote awareness of European quality schemes and the unique characteristics of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in international markets.Visitors will find Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO at stand 2900-2902, where they will be invited to discover the product through a dedicated tasting experience. A professional slicer will perform live hand-slicing demonstrations throughout the event, allowing guests to enjoy freshly sliced Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and appreciate its delicate sweetness, velvety texture and distinctive aromatic profile.Summer Fancy Food represents an important opportunity to strengthen the visibility of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in the United States, a market that continues to show growing interest in premium European products with certified origin, authentic heritage and high-quality production standards. The event will also provide a platform to share the story behind this PDO specialty, from its unique production area in the Marche region to the traditional curing process that defines its character.“Summer Fancy Food is one of the most important showcases for premium food products in the United States,” says Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. “Being present allows us to meet industry professionals directly and offer them an authentic tasting experience. Hand-slicing is an essential part of our tradition and the best way to highlight the elegance, softness and flavour of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.”Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method.The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status—symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

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