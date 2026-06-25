DISCOVER PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO AT TASTING DAYS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Tasting days USA

A new calendar of in-store promotions will bring free samples to Fairway, DeCicco’s & Sons and Shop-Rite stores

CARPEGNA, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The promotional activities dedicated to Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO continue in the United States with the launch of a new series of Tasting Days, organised as part of the project “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”.After taking part in trade fairs, PR events and digital initiatives, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is once again moving closer to consumers through a calendar of in-store promotions in selected retail chains. The Tasting Days will take place in Fairway, DeCicco’s & Sons and Shop-Rite stores, offering shoppers the opportunity to discover and taste this European cured ham directly at the point of sale.Each participating store will host a branded promotional desk where consumers will be able to receive information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, its history, its production method and the meaning of the PDO quality mark. Free samples will also be offered, allowing visitors to appreciate the product in its purest form and experience its soft texture, delicate sweetness and distinctive aromatic notes.Starting today, the initiative is designed to raise awareness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO among American consumers and to support its presence in retail, giving shoppers a direct and accessible opportunity to discover a product that brings together European craftsmanship, traceability and certified quality.For the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, the tasting programme is an opportunity to strengthen the product’s presence in one of its key international markets, bringing consumers closer to its values of origin, tradition and European quality certification through a direct sensory experience.The full list of participating stores and the complete calendar of Tasting Days are available on the official project website https://gemham.eu/tasting-days/ Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method.The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status—symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

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