A' Consumer Electronics Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards

A' Consumer Electronics Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from electronics designers, technology brands and manufacturers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards. The A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards are open for entries by Consumer Electronics Designers , Consumer Electronics Brands, Consumer Electronics Manufacturers, Electronic Product Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, High-Technology Innovators, Electronic Device Engineers, Hardware Engineers, R&D Firms, Electronics Specialists, Product Engineers, Appliance Manufacturers, Appliance Brands, Consumer Electronics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Consumer Electronics Designers, Consumer Electronics Brands, Consumer Electronics Manufacturers, Electronic Product Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, High-Technology Innovators, Electronic Device Engineers, Hardware Engineers, R&D Firms, Electronics Specialists, Product Engineers, Appliance Manufacturers, Appliance Brands, Consumer Electronics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Consumer Electronics Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Consumer Electronics Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in digital and electronic device design, the A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through innovative technology and user-centered product development. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting products that improve connectivity, usability, accessibility and everyday experiences, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging technology companies and designers to develop solutions that generate positive social and technological impact.Consumer Electronics Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Consumer Electronics Awards.The following are some notable example projects that could be submitted to A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards : Advanced Smartphones, Laptops, Televisions, Cameras, Headphones, Smartwatches, Gaming Consoles, Tablets and More. Consumer Electronics Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/7 Prize for Good Consumer Electronics DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Consumer Electronics Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Consumer Electronics Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards.Consumer Electronics Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, technology professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=7 to see past winners of the A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/7 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and technology. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and brands to create meaningful and innovative products, services and experiences, the A' Design Awards aim to foster technological progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Digital and Electronic Device Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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