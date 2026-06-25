ICS 400: Advanced ICS Command & General Staff
About this EventView map
This course provides training and resources for personnel who require advanced application of the ICS. This course expands upon information covered in ICS-100 through ICS-300 courses. These earlier courses are prerequisites for ICS-400.
Prerequisites
IS - 800 An Introduction to National Response Framework
ICS 300 Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents
Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.
Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.
Students must provide proof of proper prerequisites when registering for class.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.