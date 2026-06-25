ICS 400: Advanced ICS Command & General Staff

About this Event

This course provides training and resources for personnel who require advanced application of the ICS. This course expands upon information covered in ICS-100 through ICS-300 courses. These earlier courses are prerequisites for ICS-400.

Prerequisites

IS - 800 An Introduction to National Response Framework

ICS 300 Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents

Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.

Students must provide proof of proper prerequisites when registering for class.