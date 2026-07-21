Sport & Special Event Public Information & Emergency Notification (MGT-467)

About this Event

The methodologies and techniques used to deliver timely and accurate information in a complex, dynamic information environment is challenging to any community or organization hosting a mass gathering. The Sport and Special Event Public Information and Emergency Notification course brings planners, operators, communication professionals, government, public safety, and marketing professionals together in an effort to prepare and/or enhance venue and event communication programs. The course prescribes best practices to common communication pitfalls and provides flexible and scalable solutions to a wide-range of scenarios.

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Course Objectives:

Understand and evaluate communication fundamentals

Identify roles and responsibilities for managing communication

Apply communication techniques to a scenario-based activity

Identify plans and procedures necessary for effective information collaboration and dissemination

Recognize the requirements for pre-event communication

Identify strategies and prepare messages for post-incident communication

Assess needs and apply communication strategies for a given scenario

Based on federal grant requirements IDHS is required to track personnel who attend training that are funded by the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

Please select if you are funded through the EMPG grant - Select "Yes" if either partially or in whole funded.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

TEEX registration link: https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/Default.aspx?MO=mCourseCatalog&D=NE&C=MGT467&S=183