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House Bill 2540 Printer's Number 3513

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

D. WILLIAMS, HEFFLEY, FIEDLER, BURGOS, KAUFFMAN, MAYES, PROBST, SAMUELSON, GIRAL, POWELL, WAXMAN, VENKAT, McNEILL, JAMES, PUGH, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, PASHINSKI, SANCHEZ, CURRY, DELLOSO, HOGAN, SHUSTERMAN, SALISBURY, STEELE, GREEN, CIRESI, PARKER, SHAFFER, FLEMING, KHAN, BARGER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for transition to chip-enabled access cards.

Memo Subject

Enhancing Security for EBT Cards

Generated 06/25/2026 01:20 AM

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House Bill 2540 Printer's Number 3513

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