House Bill 1460 Printer's Number 3687

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors BOROWSKI, TAKAC, KHAN, BOYD, O'MARA, KRUEGER, CURRY, KAZEEM, DELLOSO, YOUNG, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, FIEDLER, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, PROBST, HOHENSTEIN, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, PROKOPIAK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, WAXMAN, DALEY, CIRESI, KENYATTA, FRANKEL, GREEN, WEBSTER, KOSIEROWSKI, HANBIDGE, MADSEN

Short Title An Act Providing for approval from the Department of Health and the Office of Attorney General before certain transactions involving health care entities within this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject Protecting Pennsylvania Health Services and Facilities

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