House Bill 928 Printer's Number 1979

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors KOSIEROWSKI, MARCELL, VENKAT, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, GUENST, BURGOS, MADDEN, DEASY, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, KENYATTA, HADDOCK, MAYES, BOYD, CURRY, CERRATO, DONAHUE, BOROWSKI, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, MIHALEK, O'MARA, WEBSTER, CIRESI, WARREN, ISAACSON, FREEMAN, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GIRAL, PIELLI, STEELE, HOWARD, DALEY, MALAGARI, KRAJEWSKI, KHAN, C. WILLIAMS, MADSEN, RABB, KAZEEM, T. DAVIS

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in epinephrine auto-injector entities, further providing for definitions and for epinephrine auto-injectors for authorized entities; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors in Day Care Facilities

Generated 06/25/2026 01:20 AM

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