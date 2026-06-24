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House Bill 78 Printer's Number 3688

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

NEILSON, SCIALABBA, HOWARD, MENTZER, LEADBETER, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, FRANKEL, KHAN, ARMANINI, WARREN, FREEMAN, OTTEN, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, CIRESI, T. DAVIS, K. HARRIS, INGLIS, SCHLEGEL, SCOTT, M. BROWN, HANBIDGE, PIELLI, MUNROE

Short Title

An Act providing for consumer data privacy, for duties of controllers and for duties of processors; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Protecting Consumer Information and Privacy

Generated 06/25/2026 01:20 AM

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House Bill 78 Printer's Number 3688

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