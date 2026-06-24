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Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1416

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Resolution 216

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DUSH, MARTIN, BROWN, J. WARD, VOGEL, HUTCHINSON, KEEFER, BROOKS

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct an audit of the medical assistance programs of the Commonwealth and provide a report to the General Assembly.

Memo Subject

LBFC study of Medicaid

Actions

1416 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Jan. 30, 2026
Reported as committed, June 24, 2026

Generated 06/25/2026 01:20 AM

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Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1416

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