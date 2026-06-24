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House Bill 1117 Printer's Number 3692

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 1228 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, April 3, 2025
1298 Reported as amended, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, April 24, 2025
Second consideration, May 5, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
Re-reported as committed, May 6, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (201-2)
(Remarks see House Journal Page 519-520), May 6, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, May 12, 2025
3692 Reported as amended, June 24, 2026
First consideration, June 24, 2026

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House Bill 1117 Printer's Number 3692

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