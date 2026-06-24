House Bill 1117 Printer's Number 3692

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 1228 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, April 3, 2025 1298 Reported as amended, April 8, 2025 First consideration, April 8, 2025 Laid on the table, April 8, 2025 Removed from table, April 24, 2025 Second consideration, May 5, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025 Re-reported as committed, May 6, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (201-2) (Remarks see House Journal Page 519-520), May 6, 2025 In the Senate Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, May 12, 2025 3692 Reported as amended, June 24, 2026 First consideration, June 24, 2026

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