House Bill 1117 Printer's Number 3692
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 1228
|Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, April 3, 2025
|1298
|Reported as amended, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, April 24, 2025
|Second consideration, May 5, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (201-2)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page 519-520), May 6, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, May 12, 2025
|3692
|Reported as amended, June 24, 2026
|First consideration, June 24, 2026
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