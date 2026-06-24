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Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1841

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 911

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PICOZZI, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for miscellaneous provisions and for violent incident clearance and technological investigative methods; establishing the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Program; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Actions

1038 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 8, 2025
1283 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Laid on the table (Pursuant to Senate Rule 9), Feb. 4, 2026
Removed from table, June 24, 2026
1841 Amended on second consideration, June 24, 2026 (49-1)

Generated 06/25/2026 01:20 AM

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Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1841

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