Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,258 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 69 Printer's Number 3487

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (to consider Senate Resolution No. 216; and House Bills No. 69, 928, 1117, 1851 and 2540)

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 65, HB 69, HB 79, HB 446 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 65, HB 69, HB 79, HB 446 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 65, HB 69, HB 79, HB 1104, HR 46, HR 49, HR 67, HR 70, HR 74, HR 101, HR 116, HR 137, HR 144, HR 151, HR 155, HR 156, HR 158, HR 159, HR 163, HR 164, HR 168, HR 174, HR 182 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 65, HB 69, HB 79, HB 1104, HR 46, HR 49, HR 67, HR 70, HR 74, HR 101, HR 116, HR 137, HR 144, HR 151, HR 155, HR 156, HR 158, HR 159, HR 163, HR 164, HR 168, HR 174, HR 182 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 69 Printer's Number 3487

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.