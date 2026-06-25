FDLE to Launch the Florida Spectrum Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division (MPOE) to launch the Florida Spectrum Alert. The alert was established in 2025 by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. The Spectrum Alert will be used to quickly mobilize the community to assist in locating and ensuring the safe recovery of missing children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“When our FDLE inspectors, agents and analysts work with law enforcement on missing persons cases, we know that time is of the essence,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “The Spectrum Alert is another resource for the community that helps agencies get information to the public faster and bring Florida’s most innocent and vulnerable home safely. FDLE remains steadfast in our mission in protecting Florida’s children.”

The criteria for a Spectrum Alert and Enhanced Spectrum Alert include the same criteria as a Missing Child Alert and Enhanced Missing Child Alert, respectively, but also include the requirement that the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction reasonably believe that the child has ASD.

To activate a Spectrum Alert, the following five criteria must be met:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must reasonably believe that the child has ASD.

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must have a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

There must be a detailed description and/or a photograph of the child to broadcast to the public.

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend activation.

To activate an Enhanced Spectrum Alert, the following five criteria must be met:

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must reasonably believe that the child has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must have a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

danger of death or serious bodily injury. There must be a detailed description and/or a photograph of the child to broadcast to the public.

The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend activation.



When issued, Spectrum Alert information will be distributed by Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE’s public website and social media accounts.



Citizens play an important role in saving lives. When receiving a Spectrum Alert, they should make note of the alert and call 911 if they have information relating to the whereabouts of the missing child.



Sign up to receive Florida Spectrum Alerts today through email or text messages at https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/mepic/alerts/spectrum-alert





For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us